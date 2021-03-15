The Unplanned Way Trevor Noah's Red Carpet Look Came Together for the 2021 Grammys

Watch : 2021 GRAMMYs Hottest Fashion: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & More!

There was no missing Trevor Noah at the 2021 Grammys.

After all, he was the host. As the emcee of the highly anticipated event, the Daily Show star frequently popped up during the hours-long ceremony to steer the show and deliver punchlines along the way. While he kept viewers laughing, there was something else they could agree on: Trevor Noah was looking incredibly dapper. As Glee alum Kevin McHale aptly tweeted, "Trevor noah is...getting even hotter. help."

Considered one of the best dressed of the night, Noah first stepped onto the red carpet in a custom Gucci double-breasted tuxedo, embellished with the Schlumberger Apollo brooch diamond brooch by Tiffany and Co. As his stylist Jason Bolden revealed to E! News, the glamorous accessory was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

"You know what was really bizarre is that that actually wasn't supposed to be the red carpet look. We kind of just made that decision today," Bolden shared exclusively. "All of the sudden we were getting ready for the carpet and we pinned that brooch on the jacket and I looked at Trevor and I was like, 'Maybe you should wear this for the carpet?' And he was like, 'Sure.' And that's kind of how it happened."

As Bolden put it, "The idea of like—was there anything planned or was it overly thought out? No. It's just kind of like one of those gut instinct moments when I've been able to kind of just like lean into and trust."