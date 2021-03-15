GrammysOscarsJLo & ARodKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Amanda Seyfried, Leslie Odom Jr. and More Stars React to 2021 Oscar Nominations

The talented list of nominees for the 2021 Oscars were announced on March 15. Scroll on to see how the stars reacted to their Academy Award nods!

Watch: 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here!

And the nominees are...

On Monday, March 15, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra helped announce the talented lineup of stars nominated for the 2021 Oscars—including actors Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and LaKeith Stanfield.

Leslie Odom Jr. was also recognized in not one but two Oscar categories: Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Original Song. During a call with Good Morning America, Leslie said of the recognition for his work on One Night in Miami, "How am I feeling? Startled awake! I'm in a dark, quiet house in Los Angeles, feeling just amazing this morning. They can wake me up like this anytime."

Emerald Fennell also scored multiple Academy Award nominations this year for her film Promising Young Woman. In response to her nods in the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories, she tweeted, "So proud and grateful to every amazing person who worked on this film. Never going to stop crying."

Take a look below to see more stars react to their Oscar nominations!

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chloé Zhao

"I'm so thrilled for our nominations! Thank you to the Academy. I'm grateful to have gone on this journey with our talented team of filmmakers and to have met so many wonderful people who generously shared their stories with us. Thank you so much to my academy peers for recognizing this film that is very close to my heart."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BAFTA
Sacha Baron Cohen

"I'm incredibly humbled and grateful to the Academy for both nominations! First, to the team of Trial of the Chicago 7—acting is a team sport, and I would not be in this position if it were not for the brilliance of Aaron Sorkin and the incredibly talented actors and crew that he surrounded us with and who lifted us up every day. Thank you, also, to the Academy for nominating Borat for the second time for Adapted Screenplay and for giving us the award for hiring the most WGA members in one movie. And, of course, congratulations to the sensational Maria Bakalova for her nomination! As a cast and crew, we took insane risks because we believed so deeply in the message of this movie—exposing the dangers of the last administration, but also celebrating the underlying goodness of ordinary people. Because underneath it all, we're all the same, as Rudy Giuliani so very nearly demonstrated in that hotel room." 

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Daniel Kaluuya

"Chairman Fred Hampton was a light, a beacon of a being who would illuminate all he touched with his incredible message. With the ability to command any stage and robbed of his opportunity to captivate a global audience. He created strategies that supported and uplifted the black community but also unified other communities with his laugh, his mind, his passion and his love. Today, I am humbled to be nominated for portraying a man whose principles I deeply respect and for guiding me to walk in his footsteps. With the blessing of Chairman Fred Hampton's family, and the unwavering support from Ryan Coogler, Shaka King and Charles King, and the cast led by LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback, I became a vessel for Chairman Fred's spirit at a time when we need his rally cry for equality and justice more than ever. I commend my fellow nominees for their impressive work. To be seen and celebrated by my peers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is beautifully humbling and I am deeply grateful. Thank you."

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival
Aaron Sorkin

"It took fourteen years to make The Trial of the Chicago 7 and I'm thankful for all of them. We thank the Academy for recognizing so much individual achievement this morning, but our biggest thanks is for including our film among the extraordinary movies nominated for Best Picture. We learned a lot of hard lessons last year, but a nice one was that people will find a way to go to the movies, even if they can only go as far as their living rooms. Chicago 7 is a very modern period piece. It takes place in 1968 but it's about today. It's a Valentine to the patriotism of protest, and to the courage of ordinary people who stand toe-to-toe with power. Jerry Rubin called the trial ‘the Academy Awards of protest.' Well this is the Academy Awards of Academy Awards, and it's an honor to be nominated."

Photography by Nick Thompson for Prada
Maria Bakalova

"Wow Wa We Waa! Thank you to the Academy for this honour! I really can't believe this - to hear my name in the company of these remarkable women and their breath-taking performances is a dream come true! I am so grateful to Sacha Baron Cohen and my Borat family and congratulations to them for their Adapted Screen play nomination."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Glenn Close

"Congratulations to all my fellow nominees. I'm beyond thrilled and deeply grateful for Netflix's brilliant support of their artists. I owe so much to Ron Howard, Amy Adams, Owen Asztalos and my genius hair and makeup team. This wouldn't have happened without them. I dedicate this honor to all the grandmothers in the world who fight to give their children a better life."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

"Working with David Fincher on Mank has been the highlight of my career, and being recognized by the Academy for an experience that brought me this much joy and fulfillment feels surreal. I won't be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honor of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I've come to know. To get to study this brilliant, humble woman and help restore her legacy has been a true privilege. Congratulations to David, Gary, and the whole cast and crew of Mank today – your brilliance has not gone unnoticed and I am humbled to share this recognition with you."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Emerald Fennell

"So proud and grateful to every amazing person who worked on this film. Never going to stop crying."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
LaKeith Stanfield

"I'm nominated for an Oscar (crying emoji)."

Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Gary Oldman

"After such a stressed pandemic year, there is a kind of comfort and reassurance in knowing that we soldier on in many ways with important traditions. In our industry there is nothing more traditional than the Academy Awards, which hopefully sends a sign of hope that we will get out of this. The Oscars are such a sign that normalcy still exists. In my case today marks my third Academy Award Nomination. Not to trivialize the current state of the world, it is a source of great pride and an honor to be recognized alongside these other tremendous, wonderful artists."

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Riz Ahmed

"Wow! I'm honored to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement. I'm equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci, as well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas, and co-writer Abe Marder. These nominations represents the time, generosity and talents of so many — all of our incredible cast, crew, producers, and in particular I'd like to thank my mentors in the drumming, addiction recovery, and D/deaf communities. Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways. In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others."

Phoebe Joaquin
Leslie Odom Jr.

"How am I feeling? Startled awake! I'm in a dark, quiet house in Los Angeles, feeling just amazing this morning. They can wake me up like this anytime."

