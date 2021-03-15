Lala Kent Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Randall Emmett

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent Welcomes a Baby Girl

There's another new Vanderpump Rules baby in the world.

Lala Kent has given birth and welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett, with her fiancé Randall Emmett. The reality star announced her daughter's arrival on March 15 along with the first photo of her newborn. Randall also shared the news with his followers, writing on Instagram, "She's healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!"

Lala and the Hollywood movie producer announced they were expecting their first child together back in September 2020 on her 30th birthday. The Bravolebrity said she "can't think of any other way to celebrate" before announcing, "I am pregnant."

"I'm shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing," a tearful and joyful Lala shared on her podcast at the time. "I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."

Randall also has two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.