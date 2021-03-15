Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With James Matthews

Watch : Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to First Child

Pippa Middleton's son is officially a big brother!

Kate Middleton's younger sister gave birth to her second child with husband James Matthews on March 15, a family spokesperson confirmed. "Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews was born around 4:22 a.m. this morning, weighing 6lbs 7oz," the spokesperson told E! News. "Mother and baby are doing well."

Pippa, 37, and James, 45—who welcomed their son Arthur in Oct. 2018—seemed to continue a family tradition with the moniker Elizabeth, also the middle name of sister Kate and their mom Carole Middleton.

Back in December, rumors began to surface that Pippa was expecting, though she never confirmed the reports herself. However, Carole appeared to address the speculation in an interview with Good Housekeeping UK. While reflecting on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Carole shared, "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

Though she tends to keep her personal life private, Pippa did give a rare look into her life as a mom back in a Sept. 2019 blog.