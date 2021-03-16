GrammysOscarsJLo & ARodKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Kate Somerville, Cover FX, Shiseido & More

Save on these best-selling beauty brands today only!

By Marenah Dobin Mar 16, 2021 11:00 AMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Kate Somerville, Shiseido, and Cover FX. Hurry up before these discounts disappear.

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson's Makeup Artist Loves This $17 Ice Roller for Spring

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Reduce the appearance of pores with Kate Somerville's Exfolikate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash. This cleanser gently removes impurities without over-drying your skin.

$40
$20
Ulta

Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream

Get smooth, deeply hydrated skin with Shiseido's Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream. Its ReNeura technology reawakens skin's sensors, making it more responsive to your daily skincare routine.

$48
$24
Ulta

Cover FX Luminous Tinted Moisturizer

The Cover FX Luminous Tinted Moisturizer stands out among other tinted moisturizers thanks to its prebiotic and probiotic formula. The moisturizer blur fine lines and pores and restores the skin's natural barrier

 

$39
$29
Ulta

Cover FX Custom Application Brush

The Cover FX Custom Application Brush is the perfect tool to apply the Cover FX Luminous tinted moisturizer or the products of your choice. With this brush, you'll achieve an expertly blended finish every single time you get ready.

$39
$20
Ulta

While you're shopping at Ulta, check out our favorites from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics products.

