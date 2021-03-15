Joe Alwyn Subtly Supports Taylor Swift After Sweet Grammys Shout-Out

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn just proved their love story is stronger than ever.
On March 14, the superstar singer won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys for her hit record, folklore. During her acceptance speech, Swift, who made history as the first woman to win the category three times, gave her longtime love a sweet shout-out. As fans may recall, the British actor co-wrote folklore songs "exile" and "betty."
"I want to thank Joe," Swift told the audience, "who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."
After her big win, the 31-year-old artist took to her Instagram to share a photo with some of her folklore collaborators. "The fans are the reason we're floating tonight, and we'll never forget it," she captioned the photo, which received a "like" from Alwyn.
During her speech, Swift also thanked Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters, who she named the characters in her song "betty" after.
"I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write," she said. "But mostly, we just want to thank the fans."
"You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't tell you how honored we are, forever, by this," Swift continued. "Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much."
Swift, who wrote, recorded and released folklore—as well as its sister album evermore—during the coronavirus pandemic, previously reflected on the virtual process. "In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," she told fans. "Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down."