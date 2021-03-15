Joe Alwyn Subtly Supports Taylor Swift After Sweet Grammys Shout-Out

Watch : GRAMMY Awards 2021: Must-See Moments

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn just proved their love story is stronger than ever.

On March 14, the superstar singer won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys for her hit record, folklore. During her acceptance speech, Swift, who made history as the first woman to win the category three times, gave her longtime love a sweet shout-out. As fans may recall, the British actor co-wrote folklore songs "exile" and "betty."

"I want to thank Joe," Swift told the audience, "who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

After her big win, the 31-year-old artist took to her Instagram to share a photo with some of her folklore collaborators. "The fans are the reason we're floating tonight, and we'll never forget it," she captioned the photo, which received a "like" from Alwyn.