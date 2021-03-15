Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Nomination for 2021 Oscars

Watch : Chadwick Boseman Just Made SAG Awards History

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for the 2021 Oscars.

On Monday, March 15, it was announced that the late actor was recognized by the Academy in the Best Actor category for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, in which he portrayed Levee Green.

The film was Boseman's final performance before he passed away on Aug. 28 after his private, year's long battle with colon cancer. The actor was 43 years old.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement from his loved ones read at the time. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

The statement revealed that the Black Panther star died surrounded by family and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward.