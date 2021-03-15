2021 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners
Shock, Silly Faces and Flasks: See All the Candid Moments at the 2021 Grammys

While fans never quite know what will unfold at the Grammys, fortunately there are cameras to capture it all. To relive the most candid moments from the 2021 Grammys in pictures, just keep scrolling!

You never know what will happen at the Grammys—but thankfully, there are cameras to capture it all. 

Such was once again the case on Sunday, March 15 as the 63rd Grammy Awards kicked off outside in Los Angeles, marking the first Grammy ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. While circumstances were already out of the ordinary, the show was also packed with one-of-a-kind performances, unforgettable fashion, jaw-dropping wins and even some history in the making. 

With her four wins on Sunday, Beyoncé's career total went to 28 and she became the most Grammy-awarded singer...ever. Meanwhile, her "Savage Remix" co-star Megan Thee Stallion officially became a Grammy winner, scoring Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best New Artist. Plus, there was Record of the Year, which Billie Eilish basically dedicated to Stallion in her acceptance speech. 

Like we said, the Grammys are always unpredictable, but it makes for even more memorable moments—and photos. 

For all the must-see candid pictures from the 2021 Grammys—from silly faces to flasks—just keep scrolling!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo

Lizzo wasn't shy about showing the cameras how good as hell her grill looked. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat

The star channeled her inner rocker on the red carpet. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion

Introducing Megan Thee Stallion, a Grammy winner!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dua Lipa

The "Don't Start Now" singer brought a side of silly to the red carpet. 

Francis Specker/CBS
Noah Cyrus

The Best New Artist nominee stood out from the crowd in a massive couture creation by Schiaparelli.

Francis Specker/CBS
Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

The couple shared an adorably picture perfect moment on the red carpet. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo

This is the moment Lizzo realized she let out an expletive by accident. Oops!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars

The Silk Sonic duo celebrated the big night by posing with their flasks on the red carpet. Cheers!

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Taylor Swift

Everything was coming up roses—er—a garden of flowers for the Album of the Year winner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles & Billie Eillish

Elbow bumps are all the rage—just ask Grammy winners Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. 

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call stunned. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Taylor Swift

Ah, hugging—how much we've missed you. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

H.E.R. and her two Grammys—picture perfect!

Francis Specker/CBS
Jacob Collier

Jacob, what do you hear?!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish & Finneas

Double the siblings, double the Grammys!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tiara Thomas

A Grammy and a peace sign is an iconic combo. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat

In the words of Doja Cat, "Keep with me in the moment."

