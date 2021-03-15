2021 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners
GrammysJLo & ARodMeghan & HarryKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Breaking

The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Full List

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the nominees for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. See the Oscar nominees below.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 15, 2021 12:22 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsOscarsCelebrities
Watch: 5 Most Fun Star Interviews at 2020 Oscars

The nominations for the 2021 Oscars are finally here!

After postponing the 93rd annual award show due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed this year's nominees on Monday, March 15. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the contenders in all 23 categories during a global live stream.

There was certainly a lot of competition this year. Last month, the Academy announced that 366 feature films were eligible for Best Picture—up from 344 last year. But after counting all of the nomination votes, the organization narrowed down the list to a select few that are now in the running for the top prize.

Still, movie lovers will have to wait until the actual award show to find out the winners. The Oscars will be held Sunday, April 25 and will be televised live on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. 

Ready to see who made the list? Scroll on to see all of the nominees. 

photos
Best Actress Oscar Looks From 1954 to Now

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari 

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Directing

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, David Fincher
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Deliver NSFW Performance at Grammys

3
Exclusive

Dua Lipa's Grammys Dress Gives the Butterfly Effect New Meaning

Best Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Best International Feature Film

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern
The Father, Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami…, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

 Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfranfe
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin 

Best Costume Design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massima Cantini Parrini

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson"
Mank, Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti 

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste

Disney Pixar

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Best Sound

Greyhound, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World, Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul, Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Best Production Design

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
New of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Film Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky, Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Best Original Song

"Fight for You," from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
"Hear My Voice," from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
"Husavik," from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
"Io sì (Seen)," from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
"Speak Now," from One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Deliver NSFW Performance at Grammys

3
Exclusive

Dua Lipa's Grammys Dress Gives the Butterfly Effect New Meaning

4

Joe Alwyn Subtly Supports Taylor Swift After Sweet Grammys Shout-Out

5

How Madison LeCroy Factored Into Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Split

Latest News

How Jessie James Decker Built Her Winning Marriage With Eric Decker

Today's Best Sales: Ulta, Revolve, DSW & More

Joe Alwyn Subtly Supports Taylor Swift After Sweet Grammys Shout-Out

Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Nomination for 2021 Oscars

Shock, Silly Faces & Flasks: See All the Candid Moments at the Grammys

Breaking

The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Full List

Megan Thee Stallion and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Grammys