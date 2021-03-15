All the History Made at the 2021 Grammys

Watch : GRAMMY Awards 2021: Must-See Moments

The 2021 Grammy Awards was a night that fans will continue to discuss for quite some time.

Music's biggest stars gathered for the ceremony on Sunday, March 14 to honor the recording industry's top achievements from the past year. Host Trevor Noah led the star-studded event that saw Taylor Swift and Beyoncé take home four trophies apiece, with other big winners including Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish.

Indeed, some of the biggest headlines from the telecast focused on the show's record-setting moments, particularly for the Queen Bey herself, whose 28 career wins make her the most-decorated woman in Grammys history.

"As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," Beyoncé told the audience while accepting the Grammy for Best R&B Performance. "And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage [and] celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."