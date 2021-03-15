Who Run the World? These 8 Photos From Beyoncé's 2021 Grammys Night

Watch : Beyonce's Most Stunning GRAMMYs Fashion Over the Years

Beyoncé had a night to remember, and she generously took her fans along for the ride.

The 39-year-old superstar was the recipient of four trophies during the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14, making her among the event's key winners. The victories also increased her lifetime Grammy tally to 28, surpassing Alison Krauss as the most honored woman in the award show's history.

Beyoncé won Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade" and Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," along with Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her featured role on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." The Destiny's Child standout is now tied with Quincy Jones for second place at 28, behind only late conductor Georg Solt's 31 career victories.

"As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," Beyoncé said while accepting the Grammy for Best R&B Performance. "And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage [and] celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."