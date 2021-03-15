2021 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Secret Handshake Is Back and Wilder Than Ever at 2021 Grammys

After winning the 2021 Grammy for Album of the Year, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff show off their must-see handshake that is now a little less secret.

Watch: Fierce Grammy Fashion Looks From the Past 10 Years!

We want a secret handshake with Taylor Swift too…

During the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, Swifties were thrilled to see their favorite artist become the first woman in history to win Album of the Year three times.

But before taking the stage to deliver her acceptance speech, Taylor jumped out of her seat and showed off her now not-so-secret handshake with Jack Antonoff.

Perhaps it's the facial expressions. Maybe it's the hug at the end. Or perhaps it's just the innocence of it all. Whatever the case may be, fans can't stop watching the moment. And believe it or not, this isn't the first time the pair has showed it off.

At the 2016 Grammys, the pair exchanged a similar gesture after Taylor won Album of the Year thanks to 1989. Is it an Easter egg? Is it a good luck ritual? Whatever the case may be, fans agree that the move never goes out of style.

When accepting the Album of the Year award for folklore, Taylor gave a special shoutout to her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"I want to thank Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she shared. "But mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't tell you how honored we are, forever, by this."

Taylor added, "Thank you so much and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much."

Earlier in the night, the Grammy winner performed a medley of her hits. She also walked the red carpet in a floral Oscar de la Renta masterpiece that quickly made the Best Dressed list.

