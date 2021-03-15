BTS Put On a Show-Stopping Performance At the 2021 Grammys

BTS just marked a major musical milestone by performing their hit song "Dynamite" at the 2021 Grammys. Wearing different colored suits as they moved through their pre-recorded performance, the K-Pop band really put the charm and talent that have amassed them millions of fans worldwide on full display.
The group, comprised of seven swoon-worthy bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, was nominated for the very first time this year at the Grammys, in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Category for "Dynamite." Ultimately, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the prize for their duet "Rain On Me," leading BTS fans to start the hashtag #Scammys, which soon trended on Twitter.
In a statement, BTS previously told the official Grammys website of their high-energy single, "[The inspiration for] it all began from this: even in the midst of hardships, we must focus on what we can do. As for us, we found freedom and happiness in singing and dancing. This song goes to the ones who need encouragement. We hope people feel energized when listening to the song."
Of the nod, RM previously told the Associated Press, "We're nervous and actually, frankly, we're not expecting so much because we don't want to get disappointed because Lady Gaga, Taylor, Bieber, all the big names [are nominated]. So, we're kind of confused. It's like [a] rollercoaster, back and forth, back and forth, up and down."
Added Jimin, "It's really hard to express in words. Even now we can't still believe that we were nominated, and we'll be able to perform at the Grammys. So, we're thankful. We're honored."
This is the third time that BTS has appeared at the Grammys, in some capacity. In 2019, the group presented an award at the event, marking their first stateside award show ever. Despite being shut out of all categories at the event the following year, BTS returned to the Grammys, this time to make a special appearance during a performance of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)."
Despite the excitement over seeing the group perform on the Grammys stage, many fans at the time were upset that the band didn't get a chance to perform an original song, after they had already launched three consecutive No. 1 albums in the United States and released multiple Top 10 singles.
Now, however, the group can officially check performing an original song at the Grammys off their bucket list.