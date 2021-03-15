DaBaby Made Rockstars Out of Some Unlikely Backup Dancers and the Internet Had Thoughts

DaBaby rocked the stage at the Grammys with his performance of "Rockstar," but his background performers caught more than a few eyes.
The rapper donned an all-white suit and diamond gloves to perform his Grammy-nominated hit, and he surrounded himself with what can only be described as the Supreme Court. It truly looked like he had the berobed SCOTUS justices up on raised platforms behind him, living their absolute best lives with the choreography. It wasn't a traditional choice for backup dancers, but it was inspired—or at least it inspired many memes.
Some compared the choir members to Judge Judy, or to the many faces of Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) on Schitt's Creek. Some moms and grandmothers also got shoutouts, and even Ariana Grande got into the mix thanks to DaBaby's very Ariana-esque violinist.
In the name of joy, we compiled some of the best reactions to DaBaby's incredible performance and its iconic cast.
The most popular comparison involved, as we noted, the Supreme Court.
But one particularly enthusiastic performer got compared to the iconic author of The Handmaid's Tale.
Nuns got involved.
As did this hip-hop loving choir.
This lady was also clearly having the greatest time up on that stage!
The performance also had some people questioning whether or not Ariana Grande really does play the violin.
Mostly, people were just really living for those performers, as well as DaBaby's actual performance.
