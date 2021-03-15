Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Trade the Stage for a Bed For Their NSFW Performance at the 2021 Grammys

WAP: What a performance.
Leave it to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to completely steal the show at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night, performing their smash single "WAP." And yes, the song's NSFW content was definitely highlighted ahead of their performance. (And yes, the chorus was changed to "Wet wet wet!" to meet broadcast standards.)
"If you have small children in the room, just tell them it's a song about giving a cat a bath," host Trevor Noah jokingly warned before the duo took the stage...or should we say the bed?
A giant bed—as well as a huge stiletto, with the heel serving as a stripper pole—served as the setting for their sexy performance, which ended with the two dancing together in the bed. Throughout, Post Malone was utterly delighted and Noah losing his mind along with the rest of us.
"Wow! Wow! Did you see that?!" The Daily Show host yelled, before jumping on the bed.
"Wait, I just realized something, this is a dream," Noah continued. "I have had dream be in bed with Cardi B and then my grandmother comes in and whoops our asses for having our shoes on in the bed! And don't play Cardi, she will whoop your ass!"
Before Cardi and Megan joined forced to deliver one of the night's most memorable performances, each star had their own time to shine on stage.
"Tonight is my first time at the Grammys, but it's not my first time entertaining you," Megan told the crowd before delivering rousing roaring '20s-themed renditions of her hit singles "Body" and "Savage," which included tap dancers and lots of feathers.
Earlier in the night, Megan, 26, won her first Grammy awards. First, she took home the trophy for Best Rap Performance and then she was announced as the winner of the Best New Artist award. She'd later go on to win Best Rap Song, bringing Beyoncé on stage with her to accept.
Later, Cardi came on stage, rocking a pink pixie cut and metallic bikini, to perform "Up" before Megan returned for their hit collab.
In iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music, Cardi admitted she was hesitant to reach out to Megan about collaborating.
"Megan came out and for like a whole year, I never interacted with her because I was like, I don't know. I'm too shy and everything," the 28-year-old Grammy winner admitted. "I feel like other artists are shy too. Should I be cool with her? I don't know if she likes me."
Fortunately for everyone, Cardi did reach out and the rest is music history.
"It's always about breaking the ice and always having a conversation and catching somebody at the right time," Cardi continued. "We linked up and she's just such a good vibe."
After the mega-success of "WAP," Cardi's fans had to wait six long months for her next single.
The superstar released the music video for "Up" in early February, with the clip appropriately kicking off with Cardi at a cemetery to bid a final farewell to 2020 while wearing what might be the sexiest funereal outfit ever.
To celebrate the release at the time, the star posted some nostalgia-fueled footage from the video to Instagram, captioning it with a memorable line from the song. "Bitches want smoke till I bring it to they door step!" she wrote. "Tell that bitch back, back, breath smell like horse sex!"
Of the song, Cardi explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music that she wanted "Up" to be a major switch-up from "WAP," explaining, "My last song was very sexual, very sexual, so I always want my next songs to be different than the one before," she said. "If it's up, then it's stuck. That's where I wanted to take it with this record."
And at the Grammys, Cardi and Meg gave fans the best of both worlds.