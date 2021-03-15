H.E.R.'s Poignant Protest Song "I Can't Breathe" Wins Song of the Year at the 2021 Grammys

Seriously, some of the best music is being made at home these days. Or, more specifically, in people's bedrooms.

"I Can't Breathe," which H.E.R. wrote over FaceTime with Tiara Thomas and D'Mile, recorded alone in her bedroom at her mom's house and released on Juneteenth, was named Song of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

"I've never been so proud to be an artist and, everyone else that was nominated, those songs to me were Song of the Year and they were all amazing," the artist, born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, told the small audience outside Los Angeles' Staples Center. But while the crowd size was considerably different than 2019, when H.E.R. made a Grammys splash as the winner of Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance for her self-titled debut, her message rang out loud and clear.

And, hopefully, still touched millions.