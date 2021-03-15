Little Richard, Kenny Rogers and More Honored by In Memoriam Segment at 2021 Grammys

Watch : Kenny Rogers Dead at Age 81

The 2021 Grammy Awards looked back at the legendary performers who passed away over the last year.

During the In Memoriam segment at the March 14 ceremony, several notable artists performed songs to honor some of the musicians we'd lost, beginning with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's version of "Good Golly, Miss Molly" as a tribute to Little Richard. Little Richard passed away in May at age 87 after battling bone cancer.

Next, Lionel Richie sang Kenny Rogers' "Lay Down Beside Me" and concluded with, "I miss you, Kenny. I miss you, man." Kenny died in March 2020 at age 81 from natural causes.

To honor the late John Prine, Brandi Carlile sang his tune "I Remember Everything," which won Best American Roots Performance at the 2021 Grammys. John succumbed in April to complications from COVID-19 at age 73.

Finally, Brittany Howard and Chris Martin teamed up for "You'll Never Walk Alone" in tribute to Gerry Marsden, known as leader of the group Gerry and the Pacemakers. Gerry died in September at age 78 following an infection in his heart.