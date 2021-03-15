2021 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners
Harry Styles Had a "Day Off"—And the Result Is His First Grammy

Can we get a "Watermelon sugar high?" Harry Styles just won his first-ever Grammy, beating Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat.

All the Harry Styles fans are likely on a true Watermelon Sugar high right now. 

Harry just won Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammys, beating out heavy hitters like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Billie Eliish, Dua Lipa and newcomer Doja Cat for the trophy. He was nominated for three awards this year—his first Grammy nominations ever—and so far has lost one and won one. He also performed "Watermelon Sugar" during the broadcast, decked out in all black leather and a green feather boa like the fashion icon he is. 

When he accepted his award later on, he wore a purple feather boa with a yellow plaid blazer and a striped v-neck sweater vest, complete with a matching yellow plaid mask that he removed before taking the stage. 

He thanked everyone who made the record with him, and revealed that "Watermelon Sugar" was the first song he wrote for Fine Line, "during a day off," which is simply upsetting because if Harry Styles can write a Grammy-winning song on a day off, what does he do on his days on

Harry is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, but early in the night, he lost Best Music Video. That would be a bummer if the win didn't go to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter for "Brown Skin Girl," making Blue Ivy one of the the youngest Grammy winners ever

In the Pop Solo performance, "Watermelon Sugar" was facing off against "Yummy" by Justin Bieber, "Say So" by Doja Cat, "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish, "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa and "Cardigan" by Taylor Swift. 

Feather boas for all! 

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Attention, ARMY! BTS Just Shared a Big Update About New Music

Why Sheryl Underwood Says Sharon Osbourne Exchange Was a "Blessing"

 Keep up with the winners, performances and more all night long with E! News. 

