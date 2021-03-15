Harry Styles Had a "Day Off"—And the Result Is His First Grammy

Watch : GRAMMYs 2021 Nominees: Song of the Year, Best Music Video & More

All the Harry Styles fans are likely on a true Watermelon Sugar high right now.

Harry just won Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammys, beating out heavy hitters like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Billie Eliish, Dua Lipa and newcomer Doja Cat for the trophy. He was nominated for three awards this year—his first Grammy nominations ever—and so far has lost one and won one. He also performed "Watermelon Sugar" during the broadcast, decked out in all black leather and a green feather boa like the fashion icon he is.

When he accepted his award later on, he wore a purple feather boa with a yellow plaid blazer and a striped v-neck sweater vest, complete with a matching yellow plaid mask that he removed before taking the stage.

He thanked everyone who made the record with him, and revealed that "Watermelon Sugar" was the first song he wrote for Fine Line, "during a day off," which is simply upsetting because if Harry Styles can write a Grammy-winning song on a day off, what does he do on his days on?