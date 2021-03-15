Taylor Swift Brought the Flower Power to the 2021 Grammys and We're Here For It

And we'll remember this look forevermore.
Everything was coming up roses for Taylor Swift at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night—literally. The superstar brought the flower power to the red carpet, donning a flower-covered Oscar De La Renta minidress from the designer's Fall '21 collection. Tay completed her chic look with pink Christian Louboutin ankle wrap sandals and Cathy Waterman jewels. Leave it to Taylor to actually make florals groundbreaking for spring. (We bet even Miranda Priestly is impressed.)
The 31-year-old's eighth studio album folklore is nominated in several major categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year ("Cardigan") and Best Pop Vocal Album. In total, Taylor earned six nominations at this year's ceremony, including Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats, which she wrote alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.
During the main show, Taylor took the stage to perform three of her songs, including the Grammy-nominated "Cardigan," "August" and "Willow," the latter of which is off of her ninth studio album, evermore.
Of course, she delivered an outfit change, sporting an Etro dress and Cathy Waterman-designed hairpiece and jewelry.
During her performance, she was joined by her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.
Taylor was just one of the many megastars that hit the Grammy stage. The star-studded lineup of performances included Harry Styles, Cardi B, BTS, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch.