Karlie Kloss Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joshua Kushner

Congratulations are in order for Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, who just welcomed their first baby.

The Kode With Klossy entrepreneur and the Oscar Health co-founder shared the good news on Instagram, with Joshua captioning a sweet shot of the newborn with, "welcome to the world."

Back in October, news broke that the couple was having a baby. But it wasn't until November that Karlie announced the news herself, taking to her Instagram Story to post a video of her bare stomach. "Good morning, hello baby," she said in the video, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

For his part, Joshua also celebrated his wife's pregnancy. On his own Instagram, he posted a pic of the former Victoria's Secret Angel showing off her baby bump in a red swimsuit.

Just last week, on March 8, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand during a rare outing in Miami. Dressed casually for the stroll, Karlie wore a black top and black leggings while her husband chose a navy tee and gray shorts.