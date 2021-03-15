2021 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
These Moms Were the Real Winners of the 2021 Grammys

Best New Artist nominees Noah Cyrus, DaBaby and Phoebe Bridgers brought their moms as their plus-ones for the 2021 Grammys.

It's no exaggeration to say that these artist wouldn't be at the 2021 Grammys if it weren't for their moms.

Grammy nominees Noah CyrusDaBaby and Phoebe Bridgers brought their mamas and biggest supporters as their plus-ones for the music award show. 

Phoebe herself told E! News that her mom is a big reason why she's found success, recalling, "I mean, paying for guitar lessons and driving me to The Smell—it's a venue that earned its name correctly. She would sit outside and wait at Denny's for me to finish playing."

Her mom agreed, adding, "I definitely have done my time at Denny's."

As for Noah, the little sister of Miley Cyrus thought it was more than fitting for her mom to be her date considering she is practically the reason she's a nominee. The "July" singer revealed Tish Cyrus wrote in her intentions book that Noah would win a Grammy for her EP. 

To see how these mamas and artists strut their stuff on the 2021 Grammys red carpet, check out our gallery below!

Instagram
DaBaby, Princess & Linda

Though Princess couldn't attend the 2021 Grammys because of COVID protocols, the rapper and his mom staged a red carpet for the little one so she could show off her look from Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tish & Noah Cyrus

Like mother, like daughter! The mother-daughter duo stun in their contrasting ensembles on the 2021 Grammys red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jackson & Phoebe Bridgers

The siblings took to the 2021 Grammys red carpet in matching ensembles from designer Thom Browne.

E!
Jamie & Phoebe Bridgers

Ahead of the show, Jamie and Phoebe stopped to chat with E! News' about the singer's rise to fame. Her mom praised her, sharing, "I'm beyond excited for her. She's earned it, she's the hardest working woman in show business. I mean, I wouldn't have driven her everywhere in the world if I hadn't thought she was amazing."

Francis Specker/CBS
DaBaby & Linda

The rapper and his mom walk the 2021 Grammys red carpet in matching ensembles from Dolce & Gabbana.

