Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's 2021 Grammys Performance Will Make You Nostalgic for the Club

It's showtime, baby!

The moment has finally arrived for Bad Bunny to take center stage at the 2021 Grammys. And as expected, El Conejo Malo made a grand entrance at the star-studded show on Sunday, March 14 with a larger-than-life performance of his chart-topping tune "Dakiti," which is featured on his El Último Tour del Mundo album.

With a flashy background and neon set, the Puerto Rican superstar kicked things off with a bang. Right off the bat, the Latin trap star and Jhay Cortez set their highlighter blue, pink and white stage ablaze by jumping right into their hit track.

They both sang their catchy tune, which made their set all the more fun and lively. The dynamic duo's performance was so electrifying, it made people nostalgic for the nightclub. It didn't help that they both showed off their dancing skills as they moved around the stage in flashy 'fits.