Megan Thee Stallion Dedicates 2021 Grammys Win for Best New Artist to Her Late Mom

Watch : Will Megan Thee Stallion Win Best New Artist at GRAMMYs 2021?

Drumroll, please...

Following a handful of impressive performances, Lizzo took to the 2021 Grammys stage to announce the winner of Best New Artist. The following eight performers were nominated: Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion.

So, who took home the prized gramophone trophy? The Best New Artist winner is none other than the hot girl herself Megan Thee Stallion.

Dressed in a stunning orange ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana, the rapper climbed the stage and began crying as she started her acceptance speech.

"First of all, I want to say everybody is amazing. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing," she began, "so shoutout to all of y'all."

Megan continued, "Secondly, I really just want to thank god because thank you for putting life into my body for me to be able to even be here today. I want to say thank you for always being with me, being by my side."