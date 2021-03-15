Trevor Noah Opens the Grammys With the Speediest Monologue Ever and a Royal Family Joke

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

Trevor Noah really wasted no time in introducing the 2021 Grammys.

The Daily Show host had a whole lot to do with his opening monologue, from giving us a tour of the many performance spaces to naming all the night's performers to giving us the full rundown of the COVID-19 precautions in place. He knew how much time he had and he used every second of it, talking at the speed of light. He truly walked and talked and maybe barely breathed, and it was sort of mesmerizing.

He started the speech outside, explaining that downtown Los Angeles would be serving as the real, non-CGI background for some of the show, with an audience sitting at socially distanced tables.

"Tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year, besides the storming of the Capitol," he declared, though he's hoping to get the security deposit back on the giant tent he rented.