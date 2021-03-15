Dua Lipa's Stunning Dress Gives the Butterfly Effect a Whole New Meaning at the 2021 Grammys

Butterfly season isn't over for Dua Lipa.
The six-time nominee hit the 2021 Grammys red carpet in a dazzling Versace gown that noticeably sported what has been the "Don't Stop Now" singer's favorite beauty motif, sporting the brightly colored Lepidoptera on everything from her tank tops to her nails over the past year.
"There was a lot of symbolism for me this year with butterflies and it's also very symbolic for Versace and Donatella too," Lipa told E! Live From the Red Carpet host Giuliana Rancic about her slinky dress, which boasted strategic cutouts and a fashionably high slit.
Of course, the English singer-songwriter came into her own on this stage a year ago, winning Best New Artist, but she returns as an Album of the Year nominee for Future Nostalgia—a concept we can all relate to in this pandemic-affected times.
"It's amazing in such a crazy time" how her music has resonated with people, she admitted to Giuliana, noting that she couldn't have imagined "in a million years I'd be putting out my record and promoting it from my sofa."
That makes a zillion of us.
But the challenges facing the world drove her to be "thinking outside the box and coming up with different ways to do performances and do something interesting," and now, she added, "I'm just so grateful for the response, in that this has been there for people during this time. I'm just thrilled."
Speaking of which, she's one of tonight's 23 performers—and outside of the box is right, considering the majority of the audience (and nominees) are watching from home tonight.
Asked if she could tease just a wee bit of what she had planned, Lipa shared, "There's a little medley, there's...it's quite pink! We have some outfit changes and that's all I can tell you."
Color us intrigued.
As for what's next, the 25-year-old said she's "always kind of writing, working on stuff," and there are always "lots of exciting things" happening. But first and foremost, "for the moment I'm just trying to be present. I'm so grateful to be here and I'm just going to have a good night."
Though some awards were already handed out earlier in the day, in addition to Album of the Year, Lipa could still take home Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.