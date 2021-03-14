Lizzo's Seafoam Green Dress at the 2021 Grammys Has Us Seriously Craving Spring

We just took a DNA test and it turns out we're 100 percent green with envy over Lizzo's look.
The "Truth Hurts" singer took to her Instagram to give her followers a first look at her outfit for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
"On my way to the function ya'll," Lizzo casually captioned the glam pic, which showed off her seafoam green Balmain dress. But the real MVP of her 'fit? The serious bling she was sporting as Lizzo was dripping in Bulgari diamonds. The 32-year-old finished off her look with matching Stuart Weitzman custom-crystalized OLIVE heels. Yes, even her feet were covered in jewels and, basically, the entire look is "Good As Hell" and has us counting down the days until the official start of spring.
While she's sadly not on this year's lineup of performers, Lizzo opened last year's show with a performance of "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts" that was simply everything.
The eight-time nominee—which made her the most nominated artist at the 2020 event, NBD!—went on to win three trophies that night, including Best Urban Contemporary Album.
The "Juice" songstress is set to present during the 63rd annual award ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 31 before the Recording Academy postponed the event.
Trevor Noah is hosting for the first time, meaning there will be plenty of laughs throughout the 3-hour long simulcast show.
Meanwhile, the star-studded lineup of performances includes Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, BTS, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch.
To keep up during tonight's show, check out our complete list of winners as it's updated in real time here!