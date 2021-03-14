Lizzo's Seafoam Green Dress at the 2021 Grammys Has Us Seriously Craving Spring

Watch : Most Outrageous Grammy Moments Ever

We just took a DNA test and it turns out we're 100 percent green with envy over Lizzo's look.

The "Truth Hurts" singer took to her Instagram to give her followers a first look at her outfit for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

"On my way to the function ya'll," Lizzo casually captioned the glam pic, which showed off her seafoam green Balmain dress. But the real MVP of her 'fit? The serious bling she was sporting as Lizzo was dripping in Bulgari diamonds. The 32-year-old finished off her look with matching Stuart Weitzman custom-crystalized OLIVE heels. Yes, even her feet were covered in jewels and, basically, the entire look is "Good As Hell" and has us counting down the days until the official start of spring.