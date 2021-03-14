You Have to Applaud Phoebe Bridgers' Commitment To Skeletonwear at 2021 Grammys

Phoebe Bridgers and her skeleton onesies are inseparable—even at the Grammys.
The "Kyoto" singer proved she doesn't have an unfashionable bone in her body when she walked the red carpet in her signature skeleton suit on Sunday, March 14.
Phoebe was Halloween-ready at the 2021 Grammy Awards, rocking a glitzy dress designed by Thom Browne.
"I wear a skeleton costume all the time, but one of the reasons I do is because I saw this Thom Browne dress forever ago and thought it was so cool and I asked for it. I basically stole it," the 26 year old said during the E! Live From the Red Carpet pre-show.
Phoebe's mom, Jamie Gandola Bridgers, then crashed her interview, prompting the artist to reveal what her mom's support has meant to her. "Paying for guitar lessons, driving me to The Smell. It is a venue that earned its name correctly. She would wait outside and sit at Denny's for me to be done playing," Phoebe explained.
Jamie weighed in: "I've definitely done my time at Denny's… I'm beyond excited for her. She's earned—she's the hardest working woman in show business, there's no doubt about it. I wouldn't have driven her anywhere in the world if I didn't think she was amazing. She impresses me all the time."
Phoebe has made it a habit of wearing her edgy skeleton ensemble at numerous events, including her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside Dan Levy. On the NBC show, she wore a black outfit with a pearl-encrusted ribcage from Gucci.
Last month, she also posted a behind-the-scenes look at her unbeatable skeleton onesie collection by sharing a picture of a rack of seven suits, along with the caption "bye."
Phoebe told E! on Sunday, "SNL was wild. I've always wanted to do that. My heart started beating really fast because I haven't done something live in so long. I haven't even played live to my friends… It was amazing."
At the 2021 Grammys, Phoebe was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Performance, though Fiona Apple ultimately won both awards, as well as Best Rock Song, which Brittany Howard won.
The Punisher musician is still waiting to see if she will win the Best New Artist prize.
As for how she'd celebrate a win, the rocker admitted she'd keep it safe due to the coronavirus pandemic and, "Go have an orange juice at my house or something."
Keep watching, because Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are among the performers coming up at Sunday's show.