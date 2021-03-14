Noah Cyrus Reveals Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Reaction to Her Jaw-Dropping Grammys 2021 Look

A jaw-dropping look.
On Sunday, March 14, Noah Cyrus sounded off on her bold look for the 2021 Grammys. In fact, it was during an exclusive chat with E!'s Giuliana Rancic on Live from E!: Grammy Awards that the "July" artist revealed that her ivory, ethereal ensemble was thanks to Schiaparelli.
"I am obsessed with this," Noah gushed on her Grammys gown. "It's a Schiaparelli finale piece from the 2021 couture collection. Daniel Roseberry is a genius and I feel so honored to be able wear this piece tonight."
As the hit maker continued, she shared with Giuliana that she loves Schiaparelli. Thus, she felt "so blessed to be wearing them tonight."
Per Noah, she "started crying" when she first began getting ready for the big show. And it seems that dad Billy Ray Cyrus had an equally sweet reaction to her Grammys look.
"My dad texted my mom, 'She looks like an angel,'" she relayed. "I was like, 'Thanks, dad.' Hi, dad, if you're watching."
We can't say we're surprised that Noah dressed to the nines for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards as she's up for Best New Artist. This explains why the Grammy nominee admitted to "shaking" on the red carpet.
Since dad Billy was once a Best New Artist nominee, Noah said her famous father advised her "to take in every single moment, live in the moment."
She added, "Just to eat it up is what he kept saying. Just live in that moment because it's gone in a flash. It's one night, especially the way we're doing it tonight, it's so different and everything. So like, this is just something that I really am just living every single second."
We love to hear it!
