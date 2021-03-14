Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Hot Girl Summer Part 2" at the Grammys

Watch : Will Megan Thee Stallion Win Best New Artist at GRAMMYs 2021?

Ready for another Hot Girl Summer? If not, you better get ready.

Megan Thee Stallion just hit the Grammys red carpet and offered a tease that nearly left E!'s Giuliana Rancic speechless: "I really like to surprise the Hotties, so I will say y'all just better be ready for 'Hot Girl Summer Part 2.'"

The four-time Grammy nominee did not elaborate on this tease, so we don't yet know if we should be prepared for another song on the same level of Megan's 2019 smash hit "Hot Girl Summer" or a literal sequel to it or maybe just another summer full of hotness, but no matter what it is, we couldn't be more here for it. We will be vaccinated and we will be ready to turn up the heat.

It's not quite summer yet, but Megan's got the Hot Girl ready to go. Ahead of her highly anticipated performance, she told Giuliana that "for the first time ever, you're going to see real hot girl stuff at the Grammys." She even dressed up as a Grammy on the red carpet.

"It's my first time at the Grammys and I just really wanted to pop," she said of her bright orange Dolce and Gabbana dress and Chopard jewels. "I wanted to look like a Grammy. I manifested this!"