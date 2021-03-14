Doja Cat Reveals the Inspiration for Her "Out There" Red Carpet Look for the 2021 Grammys

Watch : Doja Cat Is Melting With Excitement at 2021 GRAMMYs

Doja Cat is going with an "out there" look for her 2021 Grammys debut.

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic the singer said that she feels she's been "very toned down" lately, so she decided to go for a Roberto Cavalli look that was totally unexpected.

"It's like a motorcycle jacket that's fitted," she shared. "I like something that's out there. I have been very toned down lately. This is like something I have always wanted to do."

The singer shared that when she first started to prepare for the award show, she saw a few looks but the moment she saw this ensemble, she knew it was the one. Doja explained, "I saw this, there's this little detail on the jacket that's a cat claw. I feel like that is fully encompassing that is creating—this is what I want to be. The cat lady, let me be that."