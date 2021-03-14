Mickey Guyton Says She Won't "Be the Last" Black Country Artist to Make Grammys History

Watch : Mickey Guyton Will "Stand for Black People" at 2021 GRAMMYs

Mickey Guyton is shaking up the country music world in all the right ways.

Her groundbreaking ballad "Black Like Me," inspired by the 2018 murder of Botham Jean and released amid last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, is nominated at tonight's 2021 Grammys. Mickey is making history as the first-ever Black female solo artist to be recognized by the Recording Academy in a country music category, and the magnitude of such a moment is not lost on her.

"It's still so wild to think about," the artist told E!'s Rocsi Diaz on the red carpet. "It's such a bigger award than just me. It's an award for Black people. It's an award for people of color in this genre."

"I will not be the last," Mickey assured.

The 37-year-old's dedication to making country music more inclusive is not only for her own success, but to set a new standard for aspiring musicians that may not fit the notoriously conservative industry's mold.