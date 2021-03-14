2021 Grammys

All the Details on E!'s 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Coverage
Chris Perez Shares How Selena Quintanilla Would React to Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award

Chris Perez, the husband of the late Selena Quintanilla, shared how touched he was that the Grammys honored the singer with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Scroll to read his message.

The late Queen of Tejano received a special honor at the 2021 Grammys.

On Sunday, March 14, Selena Quintanilla received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony, which was accepted by her widower, musician Chris Perez.

Chris posted two photos of his late wife accepting her 1993 Grammy for Best Mexican-American Album for her album Live, along with a sweet message about how much he appreciates the honor.

"Lifetime Achievement Award! To say that I'm proud of all that Selena represents and so proud of her accomplishments would be a HUGE understatement," he wrote. "Special thanks to the Grammy organization and especially all of you (her fans) that continue to listen, watch, and support all the amazing things she left behind for us to treasure."

Selena was just 23 when she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, her former fan club president and manager of her clothing boutiques. At the time, she was planning the release of her her bilingual fifth studio album, Dreaming of You, which was released in July of 1995. 

Grammys 2021 Nominees at Their First Grammy Awards

Chris continued the post, "I'll be watching the awards tonight with the biggest smile on my face...just knowing that she'd be so honored... AND HAPPY!"

Last year, Netflix released a TV series about Selena's life. In it, Christian Serratos stars as Selena, while Jesse Possey plays Chris. 

Selena wasn't the only star to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys this year. Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa and Talking Heads were also recognized by the Recording Academy.

