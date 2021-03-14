2021 Grammys

All the Details on E!'s 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Coverage
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Just Won Her First Grammy at 9 Years Old

Blue Ivy Carter just became one of the youngest nominees to take home a Grammy Award! Find out what category she snagged the coveted trophy in.

And the award goes to...

Blue Ivy Carter is officially a Grammy winner, The Recording Academy announced on Sunday, March 14. The 2021 Grammys haven't even started yet and the little one is already kicking things off on a high note.

Not only did the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z take home her first-ever gold trophy from the annual event, but she made history

Blue Ivy is one of the youngest nominees to ever win a Grammy. She is just one year older than the youngest-ever Grammy honoree, Leah Peasall, whose group The Peasall Sisters won Album of the Year, Soundtrack in 2001.

Blue Ivy earned the award, along with her famous mom, for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl." The hit track also features SAINt JHN and WizKid.

As fans might recall, the "Spirit" singer debuted the empowering single for The Lion King: The Gift album and later created a video for the track in Black Is King

Blue Ivy's Iconic Moments

Others nominated in the category: Drake's "Life is Good," Anderson .Paak's "Lockdown," Harry Styles' "Adore You" and Woodkid's "Goliath."

Blue Ivy isn't the only one making waves during music's biggest night. Beyoncé is the most nominated artist for the 2021 Grammys. But sadly, it's been confirmed by The Recording Academy that she will not perform at tonight's ceremony.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"It's unfortunate because she's such a big part of The Recording Academy," the nonprofit group's interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. recently told The Los Angeles Times. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage."

While there's still a chance Bey will grace the red carpet at the star-studded affair, it's safe to say she and her daughter already have a lot to celebrate.

Back in June, Blue Ivy earned her first-ever BET Award for "Brown Skin Girl." Later that year, she narrated the audiobook for the New York Times' bestseller Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry. In 2018, she proved she had an eye for design when she bid $19,000 on a masterpiece at her grandma Tina Knowles' Wearable Art Gala.

Last November, Beyoncé opened up about motherhood in an interview with British Vogue, saying she has "become a better listener" because of her kids.

"Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old," the Grammy winner said at the time, adding, "My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my daughter know that she is never too young to contribute to changing the world."

For all of the latest updates on the Grammys, click here.

