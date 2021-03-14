Watch Penelope Disick Hilariously Reenact Mom Kourtney Kardashian's KUWTK Scene

Like mother, like daughter!
On Saturday, March 13, Kourtney Kardashian posted on her TikTok page a video of her 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick hilariously reenacting one of her scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians with a friend.
Penelope, the middle child among the 41-year-old reality star and ex Scott Disick's three kids, and her young pal recreated a moment from the E! show's season 15 episode "Stacking the Deck," which aired in December 2018. On the series, Kourtney is getting ready to freeze her eggs. In the scene, she tells two friends, Stephanie Shepherd and Larsa Pippen, that the hormone shots she's been injecting herself with for her upcoming egg retrieval has been making her emotional.
In the TikTok video, Penelope lip-syncs her mother's line, "I mean, I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night." Her friend plays the part of Stephanie, lip-syncing her response, "Yeah, that's totally normal."
Watch the adorable reenactment below:
Last June, Kourtney also reenacted the scene with TikTok star Addison Rae.
Kourtney, apparently a frequent subject of family TikTok reenactments, often shares pics and videos of her kids on Instagram but rarely on that platform.. However, last year, she posted a couple of sweet videos of her and eldest son Mason Disick, 11.
In addition to him and Penelope, Kourtney and Scott are also parents to 6-year-old son Reign Disick.
The episode in question was filmed while Kourtney was dating Younes Benjima. However, she chose to freeze her eggs as a "safety" move to preserve her fertility for herself.
"He thinks everything is about him," she tells her friends on the show. "So then I'm like, 'No! This has nothing to do with you.'"
Kourtney and Younes broke up a few months before the episode aired after dating for two years.