Vice President Kamala Harris Shares an Empowering Message at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Watch : Kamala Harris' Most Memed Moments

Kids—Vice President Kamala Harris is applauding you.

In honor of the Generation Change Award at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 13, which was awarded this year to kids everywhere, the history-making vice president joined the show virtually to share a message for all the youngsters watching.

"Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible and for all that you do and will do," she said."From social distancing to remote learning—you've been through a lot this year, but through it all, you, you young leaders have really stepped up."

Applauding kids for their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, Harris continued, "You've worn your masks, you've helped out your neighbors, you've been role models in your community."

She also reflected on a lesson her late mom taught her—something that applied just the same over the past year. "When I was young, my mother used to say, 'Kamala, don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it,'" she recalled. "Well, you are doing something. You are creating a better future and you inspire me and President Biden every day."