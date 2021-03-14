See Every Star at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Watch : "iCarly" Cast Will Reunite at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The stars have arrived on the orange carpet.

While fans had to miss out on a traditional carpet last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are back—and Hollywood's beloved celebrities are joining both virtually and in person.

From Hailey Bieber to iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove, plenty of familiar faces have already been spotted on slime's big night. As for what's in store for the fun show, All That and Kenan & Kel alum Kenan Thompson is in charge of hosting the 34th annual ceremony on March 13 while Justin Bieber leads the nominee pool as not only the star with the most nods this year, but also as a slated performer.

With many more celebrity appearances expected throughout the show, you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for your favorite star—or if you miss one, E! News has you covered. All you have to do is keep your fingers crossed for some epic slimes.