See the 2021 Grammy Award Nominees at Their First-Ever Grammys

Watch : Taylor Swift Teases Collaborative 2021 Grammys Performance

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are among the most celebrated nominees at the upcoming 2021 Grammys.

They are no strangers to the annual award show, having several wins under their belt, and have attended many a Grammy ceremony during their career. Bey, who is nominated for nine awards this year, attended her first Grammy Awards in 2000, with her group Destiny's Child, then a quartet instead of a trio, as they were in their most successful years in the early aughts. Beyoncé later made her solo Grammys red carpet debut in 2004, when she won her first five awards as an individual R&B artist.

Taylor received six 2021 Grammy nominations. The star, who has previously won 10 Grammys, first attended the annual ceremony in 2008, the year she was nominated for Best New Artist.

Dua Lipa is also nominated for six Grammys this year, two years after she made her debut at the star-studded affair and won two awards.