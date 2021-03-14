The Inside Story of How Grammy-Nominated "Rain On Me" United Pop Powerhouses Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

Leave it to Lady Gaga to turn hard times into hardware.

Nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Mar. 14 Grammys, "Rain On Me," her Chromatica collaboration with Ariana Grande, was born from the type of tough stretch that would topple lesser people. "One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop," the pop phenom tweeted ahead of the single's May 2020 release. "Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things."

So she turned her pain into the world's pleasure. With Chromatica, her sixth disc and sixth No. 1, up for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, "she was hoping to make a record that spread positivity and love," BURNS, a co-producer on eight of the tracks, told E! News. "Something that would make people feel good, but she was at the same time trying to work through a lot of things that she'd written down, that she wanted to get out. It was like a release for her."