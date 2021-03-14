Kaitlyn Bristowe Claps Back at Haters of Her New Bachelorette Hosting Gig With Tayshia Adams

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

Not everyone is thrilled to usher in a new era of The Bachelorette—but one of the show's new hosts has no time for haters.

On Friday, March 12, it was revealed that Chris Harrison would step down from his role as host of The Bachelorette for at least the next season. In his place, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, both former leads on the franchise, will support the next Bachelorette looking for love.

The day the news was announced, Kaitlyn took to Instagram to celebrate her new job within the long-running dating franchise by posting a video of her and Tayshia dancing and drinking champagne. She captioned the video, "Let's go girls."

However, not everyone in the comments section was happy about the Dancing With the Stars alum's big news.

Many blamed her for "replacing" original host Chris, who stepped away from Bachelor Nation following comments he made defending Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her attending an antebellum-themed party in 2018. He later apologized for his comments, which he said "perpetuates racism."