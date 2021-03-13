BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Silence on Relationship Status
JLo & ARodMeghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Hills' Lo Bosworth Secretly "Suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury"

Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Lo Bosworth has opened up about an accident she suffered two years ago, which has had lasting effects and helped her prioritize her health..

By Corinne Heller Mar 13, 2021 11:35 PMTags
TVReality TVThe HillsInjury And Illness
Watch: From "One Tree Hill" to "Everyone Is Doing Great"

Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Lo Bosworth has kept out of the spotlight since the latter show ended its run more than 10 years ago. But on Saturday, March 13, the former reality star shared details of a secret health battle.

The 34-year-old, who often appeared onscreen with friend and main cast member Lauren Conrad, made her comments on her Instagram page.

"2 years ago in March I suffered a traumatic brain injury I didn't tell you guys about. I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off it's hinges and on to my head," Lo wrote. "I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long. I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in."

She went on to explain the injury had lasting effects. "I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later," Lo continued. "THEN, I found out I had mononucleosis on top of it all. Also didn't tell you guys that. One day I had to put my head down on my desk at work because of sheer exhaustion and fell asleep. I laid in bed for months and months whenever I could while continuing to work full-time at @lovewellness."

photos
Hidden Addictions, Staged Storylines and Lady Gaga's Cameo: 17 Shocking Secrets About The Hills

In her post, Lo, founder and CEO of the women's personal care website Love Wellness, included a video of herself exercising in a room overlooking the beach and the ocean.

"Long story short, one of the reasons I've been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity," she continued. "This post is dedicated to my health and your health - precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it. All my love."

Trending Stories

1

Why Sheryl Underwood Says Sharon Osbourne Exchange Was a "Blessing"

2

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Update on Husband and Nephew

3

Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Her to Set

In 2017, Lo opened up about another personal battle, one that affected both her physical and mental health. She wrote on her blog The Lo Down that she suffered from "crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Lo rose to fame as a star on the reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which aired between 2004 and 2006. She and most of the cast went on to star in the spinoff series The Hills, making her debut there in 2007, a year after its debut, and staying on until it ended its four-season run in 2010.

Lo and Lauren, 35, are among several cast members who opted not to appear on the reunion series The Hills: New Beginnings, which premiered in 2019. Production on season two began late last year.

In 2018, Lo said on her Lady Lovin' podcast that a TV executive gauged her interest in taking part in a Hills reunion.

"I was like, 'F—k no!'" she recalled. "I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for."

She continued, "I'm in a different place with my life. I think that there were some people on the show that have gone on to great success and we're friends and I'm happy for them. There are others that I probably never would have in my life unless we worked together at one point."

"I think everybody actually feels that way about their coworkers, which is really what the The Hills was," she added. "They were all just my f--king coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b."

See what the cast of Laguna Beach and The Hills have been up to in recent years:

MTV; Getty Images
Lauren Conrad

Literal LOL at Teen Vogue's Lisa Love telling Lauren, "You'll always be known as the girl who didn't go to Paris." (A line actually lifted from Vogue's Anna Wintour, a 2019 Hills deep dive revealed.) More than a decade after that (admittedly questionable) decision and her subsequent split from Jason Wahler, LC has earned a few more laudatory descriptors: New York Times best-selling author; co-founder of The Little Market, with a mission to empower female artisans worldwide; and, of course, fashion designer, her Kohl's Line LC  Lauren Conrad just the start of her now wide-ranging lifestyle empire. Now long past fights outside Les Deux, she married Something Corporate rocker and law school grad William Tell in a 2014 Pinterest wedding of our dreams. In 2019, their second son, Charlie Wolf Telljoined older brother Liam James Tell

Getty Images; Bravo
Kristin Cavallari

The star of E!'s Very Cavallari and everyone's favorite bad girl went from being a (well-compensated) s--t-stirrer to full-on boss with her successful lifestyle brand, Uncommon James opening its second brick-and-mortar location in Chicago last fall. Rounding out her growing empire: a Chinese Laundry shoe line and two cookbooks, with True Comfort coming out Sept. 29, a little more than two years after New York Times best-seller, True Roots.

Teammates for 10 years, she and retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler welcomed sons Camden Jack Cutler and Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and daughter Saylor James Cutler before splitting in April 2020.

In 2021, Kristin filmed a cameo for The Hills: New Beginnings season two.

Getty Images
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

One of the more surprising reinventions saw The Hills' resident villains transform into dedicated parents to 2-year-old Gunner Stone Pratt, entirely self-aware of their place in the annals of reality television. Following an admittedly rocky season that saw them take their marital problems (either real or contrived for headlines) to any show that would have them—Celebrity Big Brother (UK version), I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of HereMarriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars—they successfully lobbied to make Speidi famous again, spearheading 2019's The Hills: New Beginnings reboot. "Reality TV is kind of a career for Spencer and I at this point," Heidi explained to Vogue. Though, having learned from their years of overspending, they also have a few side hustles thanks to their podcast and his Pratt Daddy crystal business.  

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Simply LA
Lo Bosworth

Truthfully, LC's BFF would prefer to be excluded from this narrative. When an exec gauged her interest in returning to The Hills, "I was like, 'F--k no!'" she recalled on a 2018 episode of her Lady Lovin' podcast. "I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for." Which, to be fair, sometimes that happens when you change careers. Now based in NYC, The International Culinary Center grad and The Lo-Down author founded Love Wellness, a line of personal care products for women, in 2016. In 2020, she told E! News, "I live such a different life now than I did 10 years ago."

In March 2021, Lo shocked fans when she revealed on Instagram that she had secretly suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident two years prior. 

MTV
Brody Jenner

His original stint on The Hills saw him juggling purported romances with both Lauren and Kristin and set the tone for the interest in his love life that would continue even after he stepped off camera to lean into his work as a DJ. (His 2015 E! series Sex With Brody may not have helped things.) Though it appeared he'd found his forever when he wed now-Hills costar Kaitlynn Carter in a 2018 Indonesian ceremony, the two ended their romance in 2019. He's gone on to date TikTok star Daisy Keech, model Josie Canseco and Briana JungwirthLouis Tomlinson's ex.

MTV; Shutterstock
Audrina Patridge

A reality TV pro at this point, Lauren and Heidi's camera-ready neighbor followed up her Hills gig with a 2010 spin through the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, her own VH1 series, Audrina and a short-lived hosting stint on NBC's traveling series 1st Look. Now back on MTV with Speidi, Brody, et. al, she also dove into the world of designing with her Prey Swim line. And while she's dated after her messy divorce from BMX biker Corey Bohan, revisiting an old romance with Ryan Cabrera and sharing an entirely unsuccessful dinner date with Justin Bobby Brescia, her number one these days is daughter Kirra Max Bohan

MTV; Getty Images
Whitney Port

The girl who did go to Paris (except, not really, as she revealed to Vogue) enjoyed a brief stint in The City in 2008 before heading back to Los Angeles, with future husband Tim Rosenman, an associate producer on her NYC-based spinoff, in tow. A judge on the eighth cycle of Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model, she now juggles her Love, Whit line with Rent the Runway and With Whit podcast alongside her return to The Hills and her son Sonny Sanford Rosenman

MTV; Getty Images
Stephen Colletti

When he's not giving us new material for our LC-Kristen-Stephen love triangle fan fic, Laguna's resident heartthrob is focused on building a pretty solid acting career. He was a recurring castmember on the CW's One Tree Hill for five seasons and starred as Taylor Swift's love interest in her "White Horse" music video. He also had a temporary gig as an MTV VJ on Total Request Live (the original, not the reboot). In 2018m he appeared in the TV movie Hometown Christmas. In January 2021, he and OTH co-star James Lafferty debuted a Hulu series, Everyone Is Doing Great.

MTV; Twitter
Jessica Smith

KCav's Laguna Beach pal has largely stayed away from reality television after her run on the MTV show ended. Following a brief return to notoriety, thanks to a 2007 DUI arrest, she settled into a quiet life in Texas with her husband, Michael Evans, "the most kind, patient, strong, amazing, loving and ridiculously handsome human I've ever met," as she put it on Instagram, and their four children. Though she has her own blog and Amazon shop, mostly, she jokes on Insta, she's "just trying not to lose a kid."

Evan Agostini/Getty Images, Rob Kim/Getty Images for Buzzfeed News
Jason Wahler

The resident bad boy of Laguna Beach and The Hills ran into nothing but trouble after his time on the reality series: drugs, DUIs, fights, arrests…you name it. It wasn't until he appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew Pinksy that he finally cleaned up. Wahler went on to marry girlfriend Ashley Slack, a relationship he claims is his first sober one, and he and "the most beautiful, loving, kind and caring woman I know" welcomed daughter Delilah Ray in August 2017. In February 2021, the couple revealed they are expecting their second child.

 The founder and owner of Widespread Recovery, he continues to be open about his struggles, both on The Hills: New Beginnings and his YouTube series, JAWS Diaries with Jason & Ashley Wahler

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Imagess
Stephanie Pratt

Originally brought in to face off with Lauren, she befriended her instead, leading to seemingly unending drama between Stephanie and brother Spencer. Following years across the pond appearing on UK reality fare such as Celebrity Big Brother and Made in Chelsea—and one 2015 memoir detailing her struggles with bulimia, crystal meth and staying out of trouble—she headed home to The Hills....to resume stirring up drama. After a scathing takedown of her castmates (she labeled sister-in-law Heidi "evil" and Audrina "crazy"), Stephanie announced she won't be returning for season two.

MTV; Casey's Cupcakes
Casey Reinhardt

Though she wasn't an original castmember of Laguna Beach, her arrival to the reality series was a memorable one. Since then, Casey launched a successful foray into the world of confections by opening Casey's Cupcakes in Orange County. She even won Food Network's Cupcake Wars in 2011. Her home life, meanwhile, is just as sweet. Wed to Sean Brown (a relative of the late Nicole Brown Simpson) since August 2015, they share daughter Kensington Kelly Brown and son Sean Brown Jr.

Stephen Shugerman for Getty Images, Dieter Schmitz/Instagram
Dieter Schmitz

Lauren and Stephen's bestie left the Beach behind for his future in hospitality and hotel management, moving first to New York and, in 2019, to Washington, D.C. where he works as general manager of the Lore Group, leading the February opening of Riggs Washington DC. He's still tight with his high school crew, though, Lauren, "proud groomsman" Stephen, Trey Phillips, and Loren Polster turning out for his 2016 Monterey, Calif. wedding to Isabell Hiebl. The pair welcomed their first child, son Nico Josef Schmitz, in September 2018.

Trending Stories

1

Why Sheryl Underwood Says Sharon Osbourne Exchange Was a "Blessing"

2

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Update on Husband and Nephew

3

Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Her to Set

4

Kate Middleton Pays Respects to Sarah Everard

5

Watch Shawn Johnson's Baby Girl Nail the Balance Beam on Her First Try

Latest News

The Hills' Lo Bosworth Recalls "Traumatic Brain Injury"

Why Sheryl Underwood Says Sharon Osbourne Exchange Was a "Blessing"

Kate Middleton Pays Respects to Sarah Everard

Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Sharon Osbourne Claims CBS "Blindsided" Her on Piers Morgan Discussion

All the Times Harry Styles Deserved a Grammy for His Style

Recording Academy CEO: Beyoncé Chose Not to Perform at 2021 Grammys