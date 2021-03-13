Here's What's Really Going on Between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

What's really going on between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez?
On Friday, March 12, E! News and multiple major news outlets confirmed that the two had split and ended their engagement after four years together. But on Saturday, March 13, the pair issued a joint statement saying, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."
Hours later, a source close to the couple revealed exclusive info to E! News about the status of J.Lo and A-Rod's relationship and two-year engagement. The insider said the two were caught off guard by how quickly reports of a breakup had spread.
"Alex is convincing Jennifer to try and work things out. Jennifer is giving herself time to think about their future," the source told E! News. "They have several investments together and their children are incredibly close. The idea of untangling it all seems like such a massive undertaking that she doesn't want to exit the relationship too quickly."
While the two are not calling it quits for now, the source added that "Alex is fully aware that this relationship is currently hanging by a thread."
This is not the first time J.Lo, 51, and A-Rod, 45, have hit a rough patch, the insider said, adding that "things have been bumpy in the relationship for the last six months." A previous source told E! News on Friday, March 12, that the two "have had issues for a while."
"Jennifer was ready to end things with Alex several months ago," the first source told E! News on Saturday. "After fighting for weeks and living separately, Jennifer was done. But Alex convinced her that he would be better."
A different source close to the couple told E! News earlier on Saturday that no third party was involved in the rough patch that hit Jennifer and Alex's relationship, and that recent reports about him and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy are not true.
Romance rumors about the reality star and A-Rod erupted after she made cryptic comments about communicating with a famous "ex-MLB player" on the show's January reunion. In February, Madison told Page Six that she and Alex had "spoken on the phone" "randomly" last year but that "he's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." A-Rod and J.Lo have not responded to her remarks.
Jennifer and Alex got engaged in 2019 and never revealed a wedding date. She told ELLE magazine in an interview published in January that they postponed their nuptials twice and were in "no rush."
Also in January, the retired MLB star said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."
"Jennifer hasn't officially called off the engagement," the first source told E! News on Saturday, "but she has no plans to walk down the aisle in the future."