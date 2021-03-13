Beyoncé Chose Not to Perform at 2021 Grammys, Recording Academy CEO Says

Watch : 2021 Grammys Fashion Predictions: Beyonce, T.Swift & More

Beyoncé is the most nominated artist for the 2021 Grammys. However, she will not take the stage during the show.

On Friday, March 12, the Los Angeles Times reported that the "Black Parade" singer, who received nine nominations in eight categories, has opted not to perform at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Beyoncé has not commented on the report and has neither confirmed nor denied whether she will even attend the event.

"It's unfortunate, because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy," the nonprofit group's interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told the newspaper of Beyoncé's decision not to perform. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage."

No reason was given for the singer's decision. When asked whether a viewer might reasonably think it strange that Beyoncé isn't there, the 2021 Grammys Executive Producer Ben Winston told the Los Angeles Times, "They might."

Beyoncé has performed several times at past Grammy ceremonies. This will mark the third time in recent history that the most-nominated act has chosen not to perform on the telecast, following Kendrick Lamar in 2019 and Beyoncé's husband, rapper Jay-Z, in 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported.