The Talk Subject of "Internal Review" After Sharon Osbourne's Tense Exchange With Sheryl Underwood

CBS is launching an internal review of The Talk after a heated exchange took place between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on Wednesday, March 10.

On Friday, March 12, the network told E! News in a statement, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."

On Wednesday's episode, tension sparked when Sharon defended Piers Morgan from backlash surrounding his remarks about Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" Sharon lashed out as Sheryl suggested she "gave validation" to Piers' stance on Meghan by publicly supporting him.

Sheryl then explained to Sharon, "It was not the exact words of racism, it's the implications and reaction to it. To not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist."