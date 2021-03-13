The Talk Subject of "Internal Review" After Sharon Osbourne's Tense Exchange With Sheryl Underwood

CBS is launching an internal review of The Talk after a heated exchange took place between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on Wednesday, March 10.
On Friday, March 12, the network told E! News in a statement, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."
On Wednesday's episode, tension sparked when Sharon defended Piers Morgan from backlash surrounding his remarks about Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" Sharon lashed out as Sheryl suggested she "gave validation" to Piers' stance on Meghan by publicly supporting him.
Sheryl then explained to Sharon, "It was not the exact words of racism, it's the implications and reaction to it. To not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist."
Behind the scenes at The Talk, tensions are just as high. A source who works for the daytime talk show tells E! News that Black staff members are "incredibly upset" because of Osbourne and Underwood's exchange, adding, "They feel completely unsupported by CBS."
"Several employees reached out to HR after Wednesday's show because of the way Sharon Osbourne handled the conversation," the insider claims. "Sharon's defense of Piers Morgan felt like a triggering moment and it was very difficult for many of the staff to watch."
Additionally, the source says, "Black employees feel like they don't have a voice. They feel like this situation is just the latest in a line of micro-aggressions that happens on the show."
According to the source, the "atmosphere" on the set the day after the debate felt "very uncomfortable."
"Sharon was very angry and it felt, to some of the staff, as if only Sharon's feelings mattered," the insider claims. "Producers spoke to all the hosts individually and let them know Sharon wasn't in a place to apologize and that she wouldn't be addressing anything in the show."
The next day, Sharon issued a statement to her Twitter explaining that she overreacted because she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive."
"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast," she continued. "I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better. Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying."
However, her statement didn't address her treatment of her co-hosts, Sheryl, Elaine Welteroth, Carrie Ann Inaba and Amanda Kloots, with the source claiming, "That is just increasing the tension on the show."
Following CBS' internal review announcement, E! News obtained a copy of an email sent to The Talk staff, which stated that HR staff is "actively involved in addressing the situation and concerns that have been brought to our attention."
The email continued, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace and want to ensure that you are aware of all of the resources available to you should you wish to speak to someone."
E! News reached out to Sharon's rep for comment, but did not hear back.