Don't Miss Out On Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty: Take 50% Off Peach & Lily, Murad & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty fanatics rejoice! Now through 4/3, Ulta is offering incredible deals on beauty must-haves during their 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Every day, you can score 50% off popular beauty brands like NuFace, Elemis, Tula, Kopari and many more!
Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from Peach & Lily, Murad, Smashbox and MAC!
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
We are big fans of Peach & Lily! Their matcha pudding cream offers deep hydration thanks to a mix of powerful antioxidants and ingredients like Cape Lilac Extract, niacinamide and adenosine.
Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence
Another Peach & Lily hero product is their Wild Dew Treatment Essence. Packed with lotus extract, niacinamide, radish seed extract and more transformative ingredients, this essence is great for maintaining hydration and treating dark spots, acne scars and texture concerns.
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
This vegan and cruelty-free primer will instantly smooth and blur flaws. And thanks to vitamins A & E, skin will stay hydrated and nourished!
Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++
Protect your skin barrier from harmful UVA/UVB rays and free-radical damage with Murad's Essential-C moisturizer. It will improve skin clarity, firmness, and elasticity
MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer
With over 30 shades to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect concealer for your skin tone. And it provides long-lasting, medium-to-full buildable coverage!