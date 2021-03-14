JLo & ARodMeghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Enjoy 50% Off It Cosmetics, Clinique & More

Get ready to save big on best-selling beauty brands!

It's like Christmas morning all over again! Starting today, Ulta will be offering incredible deals on beauty must-haves during their 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Every day until 4/3, you can score 50% off popular beauty brands like NuFace, Elemis, Tula, Kopari and many more!

Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from It Cosmetics, Clinique and Stila Cosmetics!

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Packed with powerful ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, collagen, hyaluronic acid and squalane, this anti-aging moisturizer will help hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores.

$49
$25
Ulta

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

It's not often that Stila's #1 selling waterproof liquid eyeliner goes on sale! The quick-drying, smudge-proof eyeliner offers precise application and is loved by so many makeup artists.

$22
$11
Ulta

Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter

Thanks to Clinique's patented CL302 Equalizer Technology, this powerhouse serum will help with improving the appearance of darks spots, acne scars and age spots.

$85
$43
Clinique

