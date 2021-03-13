Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Her to Set When This A-List Hunk Was There

Blake Lively has a bone to pick with her husband Ryan Reynolds.
On March 12, the Cinephile Club Instagram account shared a fun fact about Deadpool 2, and Brad Pitt's surprising appearance. In the caption of a video of Brad filming his scene in the superhero movie, the account wrote, "Fun Fact: #RyanReynolds had revealed that Hollywood star #BradPitt wanted the actor to bring a cup of coffee for him as his fee for doing a cameo in 'Deadpool 2'. In the #Deadpool sequel, Pitt made a surprising blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the meta-superhero's ally known as The Vanisher."
Blake, who has been married to Ryan since 2012 and shares three children with him, joked in the comments section, "Weird... My husband didn't invite me to set that day."
The Gossip Girl alum's crush on Brad is well documented. In a 2008 interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress said, "I've kissed just three people in my life, other than stuff that I've done for TV or movies. I know—I'm weird! I hope Brad Pitt doesn't hear this. He's never going to want to marry me!"
While it's very possible there was a reason Ryan kept Blake away from Brad, the story of how the Se7en actor came to join the Deadpool film isn't quite how it sounds.
Ryan told Entertainment Tonight that he wrote a letter asking the Oscar winner to appear as the Vanisher, and received a sweet reply back.
"I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, 'Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?' And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, 'I'm doing it for nothing,'" the Proposal star explained. "And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do."
A cup of coffee is one thing, but Blake's heart is all Ryan's.