5 Goldbelly Live Classes You Need to Take ASAP

Looking to freshen up your kitchen skills? Or reinvent family dinners? Or elevate your date nights? Well, Goldbelly's live classes are the answer to all those questions and your foodie prayers. Not only will you get to virtually cook alongside some of the best chefs and pastry artists in the world, Goldbelly will deliver everything you need straight to your door!
Whether Chef Carla Hall is your soulmate or you're a huge Cake Boss fan or you enjoy world-class eats, Goldbelly's live classes cover a variety of cuisines that will completely transform an ordinary night at home.
For five upcoming Goldbelly classes that might just change your life, scroll below!
Carla Hall's Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Meal Kit + Live Eat-Along
Learn from nonother than the talented queen of Southern comfort food, Chef Carla Hall! The "Top Chef" will lead an eat-along where she will help you whip up a full Nashville hot fried chicken dinner, complete with a side of cornbread, mac & cheese, and her signature Hoot N Honey Sauce, along with her famous oatmeal cookies for dessert. And Goldbelly will send you everything you need!
Le Pig Mac Meal Kit + Live Cooking Class from Cochon Butcher
Take your dat night up a notch and learn from James Beard Award-winning Chef Stephen Stryjewski! During the class, you and your loved one will learn how to make delicious New Orleans cuisine like DIY Butcher Strawberry Shrub, grilled shrimp with green tomato chowchow, and Cochon's signature burger, Le Pig Mac, a decadent, pork filled burger that will leave you drooling!
DIY Bunny Cake Kit + Live Cake-Decorating Class from Carlo's Bakery- 2 Cakes
Calling all fans of TLC's Cake Boss! Now is your chance to learned from the cake boss himself. Buddy Valastro and his wife Lisa will help you get ready for Easter by decorating your own Easter Bunny cake. The kit includes two 6-inch confetti cakes iced in vanilla buttercream, fondant, extra buttercream & sprinkles. You can also order packages that include up to four cakes in case anyone else wants to get in on the fun!
Off-Menu Burger Pizza + Live Cooking Class from Emmy Squared
If you're looking to upgrade you burger or pizza skills look no further than Emmy Squared's cook-along. Emily Hyland and her team will teach you how to make a special-edition, off-menu burger-pizza! Goldbelly will send you everything you need for the class like frozen dough and a Detroit-style pizza pan, Bear Creek Farm burger meat, mozzarella cheese, American Cheese, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and the famous Emmy Sauce, plus all of the mixings for their signature Cherry Sour cocktail, (BYOB) and an extra dough kit.
Beef Wellington Meal Kit + Live Cooking Class from Beauty and Essex
Virtually cook alongside Beauty & Essex chef Chris Santos from Food Network's Chopped! During the class you'll learn how to whip up three menu staples from Beauty & Essex, starting with an Old Dirty Bramble cocktail kit (BYO Tequila), their Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Dumplings, and a Beef Wellington! Plus, you'll also receive a copy of Chef Chris' signed cookbook, SHARE: Delicious and Surprising Recipes to Pass Around Your Table.